Naples
3 minors nabbed for raping girl, 12 (3)
Near Naples
01 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 1 - Three minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old girl at Castellammare di Stabia near Naples in April, judicial sources said. The three were arrested on the orders of the Naples minors' court prosecutor. The girl reported the rape after a month of silence, sources said. The girl was persuaded to recount the attack by teachers and family members, who were worried about her visibly altered emotional state, sources said. She said she had accepted an invitation from an older boy to go for a ride on his scooter but he took her to a house in the country where he and two other boys raped her.
