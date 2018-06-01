Brussels
EU 'full confidence' in new govt EU intentions (2)
Juncker's spokesperson says EC head ready to work with executive
01 Giugno 2018
Brussels, June 1 - The European Commission has "full confidence in the capacity and will of the new government (in Italy) to work constructively with its partners and the EU institutions to maintain Italy's central role in Europe," Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's spokesperson said on Friday. The spokesperson added that Juncker was committed to "working with the Italian government to address the many challenges, such as immigration".
