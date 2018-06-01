Google manager reaches agreement with prosecutors (2)

Cerca

Venerdì 01 Giugno 2018 | 15:45

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Barbara Lezzi, dal caso rimborsi a ministro del Sud
31.05.2018

Barbara Lezzi, dal caso rimborsi a ministro per il Sud

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?Mi fa ridere,spero vada via dal Pd»
31.05.2018

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda? Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»

Il patron del Cittadella«Bari, ora giochiamo a calcio»
31.05.2018

Il patron del Cittadella
«Bari, ora giochiamo a calcio»

disabili
31.05.2018

Lecce, l’avvocatessa le impone il tutoraggio: arresti domiciliari per sequestro di persona

Studio Università di Bari: placenta stressata a base della schizofrenia
31.05.2018

Studio Università di Bari: placenta stressata a base della schizofrenia

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano
31.05.2018

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni: palleggia sul campo di Casarano

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Milan

Google manager reaches agreement with prosecutors (2)

Case against four others set to be dropped

Google manager reaches agreement with prosecutors (2)

Milan, June 1 - A Google manager, Graham Law, has reached an agreement with Milan prosecutors to convert a sentence into a fine of several tens of thousands of euros in relation to alleged tax evasion by the Internet giant, sources said on Friday. Google has already agreed to pay the internal revenue agency 306 million euros in taxes in relation to the case. The cases against four other managers under investigation are set to be dropped. A judge will decide whether to ratify the agreement between Law and the prosecutors.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Juncker deeply upset words on Italy 'distorted' (2)

Juncker deeply upset words on Italy 'distorted' (2)

 
Vandals cut off putto head in Florence square

Vandals cut off putto head in Florence square

 
Flat tax not good idea says Cottarelli (3)

Flat tax not good idea says Cottarelli (3)

 
Italy cd get 2.7 bn less in new CAP budget (3)

Italy cd get 2.7 bn less in new CAP budget (3)

 
'Important' there's a govt - Marchionne (3)

'Important' there's a govt - Marchionne (3)

 
3 minors nabbed for raping girl, 12 (3)

3 minors nabbed for raping girl, 12 (3)

 
Google manager reaches agreement with prosecutors (2)

Google manager reaches agreement with prosecutors (2)

 
Pompeii's last fugitive 'treasure trove' found (3)

Pompeii's last fugitive 'treasure trove' found (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni: palleggia sul campo di Casarano

 
Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

 
I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

 
L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

 
A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

 
Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

 
Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Calcio TV
Tra le favelas il murales di Gabriel Jesus

Tra le favelas il murales di Gabriel Jesus

 
Mondo TV
Spagna, il socialista Sanchez nuovo premier

Spagna, il socialista Sanchez nuovo premier

 
Economia TV
Record di occupati ma anche di precari

Record di occupati ma anche di precari

 
Italia TV
Mnuchin: "Roma resti nell'euro"

Mnuchin: "Roma resti nell'euro"

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 1 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 1 giugno 2018

 
Spettacolo TV
Le vite in bilico dei Mareyeurs

Le vite in bilico dei Mareyeurs

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

01.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU