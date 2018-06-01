Austria, Germany agree to reinforce Brenner controls (2)

Berlin, June 1 - The Austrian and German police are boosting controls at the Italian-Austrian border at the Brenner Pass to combat illegal entry by migrants, a German official told ANSA on Friday. The German police cooperate with their Austrian colleagues at the pass, with many migrants trying to enter Austria on the way to Germany. "The decision was taken two days ago," Thomas Borowik, a federal police official in Munich, told ANSA. "It stems from weeks of talks between German and Austrian security officials".