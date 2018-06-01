Rome
United nation can settle tensions - Mattarella (2)
President sends message to prefects for Republic Day holiday
Rome, June 1 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that national unity can enable Italy to overcome the challenges it faces in a message to prefects for the Republic Day national holiday on Saturday. "The tensions and tests found with the republican institutional framework can be be fully expressed and settled in a solid, united nation," the message read.
