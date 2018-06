Zero FCA debt by end of June - tie-wearing Marchionne (2)

Balocco, June 1 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne told a Capital Markets Day event in Balocco on Friday that the Italian American company will "bring down net industrial debt to zero by the end of June". Marchionne, who is famed for spurning the usual suit-and-tie dress code of executives, kept a promise to attend the event in a tie, although he wore it under a sweater.