Whistler
US not worried about Italy - Mnuchin (2)
Important for Italy to stay in eurozone says Treasury secretary
01 Giugno 2018
Whistler, June 1 - United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin replied "absolutely not" when asked if he was worried about the new government in Italy on the fringes of the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Whistler, Canada. "It is important for Italy to remain in the eurozone, to be part of Europe," added Mnuchin.
