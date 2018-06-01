Rome
Italy's Q1 GDP up 0.3%, 1.4% forecast for 2018-ISTAT (2)
Calendar and seasonally adjusted data
01 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 1 - Italy's GDP increased by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2018 with respect to the previous three months and by 1.4% compared to the same period last year, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data released by ISTAT on Friday. "Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.3%, gross fixed capital formation decreased by 1.4%; imports and exports decreased by 0.9 per cent and 2.1% respectively," the national statistic agency said. "With respect to the first quarter of 2017, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.6%, gross fixed capital formation by 4.5%, imports by 2.7% and exports by 1.3%".
Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda? Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»
Barbara Lezzi, dal caso rimborsi a ministro per il Sud
Il patron del Cittadella
«Bari, ora giochiamo a calcio»
Lecce, l’avvocatessa le impone il tutoraggio: arresti domiciliari per sequestro di persona
Studio Università di Bari: placenta stressata a base della schizofrenia