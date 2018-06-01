Spread falls sharply (2)

Rome, June 1 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund plunged to 218 basis points, with a yield of 2.56%, in early trading on Friday. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence and of Italy's borrowing costs, closed at 241 points on Thursday. The spread between the two-year BTP and its German equivalent also fell sharply, dropping to 117 points with a yield of 0.51%. The spread on the two-year bond hit 343 points, the highest level since 2012, at the peak of the institutional crisis three days ago.