Milan bourse up 1% amid govt talks, spread around 220

Cerca

Venerdì 01 Giugno 2018 | 10:54

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?Mi fa ridere,spero vada via dal Pd»
31.05.2018

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda? Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»

Barbara Lezzi, dal caso rimborsi a ministro del Sud
31.05.2018

Barbara Lezzi, dal caso rimborsi a ministro per il Sud

disabili
31.05.2018

Lecce, l’avvocatessa le impone il tutoraggio: arresti domiciliari per sequestro di persona

Il patron del Cittadella«Bari, ora giochiamo a calcio»
31.05.2018

Il patron del Cittadella
«Bari, ora giochiamo a calcio»

Studio Università di Bari: placenta stressata a base della schizofrenia
31.05.2018

Studio Università di Bari: placenta stressata a base della schizofrenia

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano
31.05.2018

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni: palleggia sul campo di Casarano

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Milan

Milan bourse up 1% amid govt talks, spread around 220

Money markets positive in early trading

Milan bourse up 1% amid govt talks, spread around 220

Milan, May 31 - The Milan stock exchange FTSE Mib index gained 1% in early trading on Thursday as government talks appeared to gain new momentum after massive political turmoil in the euro-area's third-largest economy had stoked market turbulence earlier this week. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund was down to around 220 points in early trading with a yield of around 2.6%. The spread went down to 139 points (minus 77) on two-year bonds with a yield of 0.74%. European stock markets scored early gains except for Frankfurt (down 0.28%) and the euro recovered on the dollar at 1.172.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Spread falls sharply (2)

Spread falls sharply (2)

 
Milan bourse soars on new govt up 2.5%

Milan bourse soars on new govt up 2.5%

 
Conte gets mandate for 'govt of change'

Conte gets mandate for 'govt of change'

 
Storm over Juncker 'lazy and corrupt' comments

Storm over Juncker 'lazy and corrupt' comments

 
Conte government, 18 ministers, 5 women

Conte government, 18 ministers, 5 women

 
Conte government, 18 ministers, 5 women

Conte government, 18 ministers, 5 women

 
Conte govt has Tria econ min, Moavero FM

Conte govt has Tria econ min, Moavero FM

 
Happy Savona is in - Salvini (2)

Happy Savona is in - Salvini (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni: palleggia sul campo di Casarano

 
Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

 
I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

 
L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

 
A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

 
Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

 
Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Ecco il governo Conte: 5 donne tra i 18 ministri

Ecco il governo Conte: 5 donne tra i 18 ministri

 
Calcio TV
A Nizza l'amichevole Italia-Francia

A Nizza l'amichevole Italia-Francia

 
Mondo TV
Spagna: Rajoy verso la sfiducia

Spagna: Rajoy verso la sfiducia

 
Economia TV
Scattano i dazi Usa all'Europa

Scattano i dazi Usa all'Europa

 
Notiziari TV
ANSAtg delle ore 8

ANSAtg delle ore 8

 
Spettacolo TV
Jimmy Page e Robbie Williams, vicini e nemici

Jimmy Page e Robbie Williams, vicini e nemici

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

01.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU