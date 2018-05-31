Milan bourse up 1% amid govt talks, spread around 220

Milan, May 31 - The Milan stock exchange FTSE Mib index gained 1% in early trading on Thursday as government talks appeared to gain new momentum after massive political turmoil in the euro-area's third-largest economy had stoked market turbulence earlier this week. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund was down to around 220 points in early trading with a yield of around 2.6%. The spread went down to 139 points (minus 77) on two-year bonds with a yield of 0.74%. European stock markets scored early gains except for Frankfurt (down 0.28%) and the euro recovered on the dollar at 1.172.