Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?Mi fa ridere,spero vada via dal Pd»
31.05.2018

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda? Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

Palagiustizia: udienze in tenda, 40 gradi e zanzare
29.05.2018

Palagiustizia: gatti nelle tende, aula da campo chiusa

arresto
30.05.2018

Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Rome

Conte govt to have Tria econ min, Moavero FM

Salvini at interior, Di Maio industry-labour, Savona EU affairs

Conte govt to have Tria econ min, Moavero FM

Rome, May 31 - Law professor Giuseppe Conte is set to present a list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella with Rome Tor Vergata University economic professor Giovanni Tria, seen as close to Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, at the economy ministry instead of rejected first pick Paolo Savona, seen as too anti-euro. Former European affairs minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi is set to be foreign minister. Moavero was formerly first-grade jusgde at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg and a collaborator of the European Commission as director general of the Bureau of European Policy Advisors. The two government partners, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, have set aside key ministries to roll out flagship policies. Di Maio will head a newly merged industry and labour ministry to oversee the implementation of a basic income while Salvini will crack down on undocumented migrants, making good on a vow to deport 600,000 of them, from his post as interior minister. Both leaders will be deputy premiers. Former foreign ministry political advisor and army reserve officer Elisabetta Trenta gets the defence portfolio while Di Maio ally Alfonso Bonafede, a lawyer, gets justice. There will be a handful of women: former Andreotti defence lawyer and League Senator Giulia Bongiorno will be civil service minister; medical doctor and M5S MP Giulia Grillo will be health minister; League lawyer Erika Stefani will be at regional affairs and Barbara Lezzi, a Lecce native and long-time M5S member, will get a new ministry for the south. League member Lorenzo Fontana will get a new ministry for the disabled and the family, a strong Salvini desire. Riccardo Fraccaro, a close Di Maio ally, will get relations with parliament and Gian Marco Centinaio of the League will get a new superministry combining agriculture and tourism. The transport and infrastructure portfolio goes to Marche-born geologist Mauro Coltorti, a Siena university lecturer before he became an M5S Senator; League PE teacher Marco Bussetti gets the education portfolio; and Alberto Bonsoli, an expert in training and design and creator of international projects, of the M5S, will get the culture ministry.

