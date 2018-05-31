New York
Ready to work with new govt - US (2)
Italy engine of European economy
31 Maggio 2018
New York, May 31 - The US State Department told ANSA Thursday "the Trump administration is ready to work with the new Italian government as soon as it is formed". The department stressed that "Italy has been a reliable ally of NATO for years, a global actor on the front of international security and an engine for the Euroepan economy".
