Milan
Happy Savona is in - Salvini (2)
Anti-euro economist set for European affairs ministry
31 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 31 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday he was "happy" that anti-euro economist Paolo Savona was in the new government deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. Savona, 82, is said to be headed for the European affairs portfolio having been rejected as economy minister by President Sergio Mattarella last Sunday.
