Tria lukewarm on euro, says flat tax after VAT hike

Cerca

Giovedì 31 Maggio 2018 | 22:07

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?Mi fa ridere,spero vada via dal Pd»
31.05.2018

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda? Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

Palagiustizia: udienze in tenda, 40 gradi e zanzare
29.05.2018

Palagiustizia: gatti nelle tende, aula da campo chiusa

arresto
30.05.2018

Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Rome

Tria lukewarm on euro, says flat tax after VAT hike

Head of Tor Vergata economic faculty

Tria lukewarm on euro, says flat tax after VAT hike

Rome, May 31 - Giovanni Tria, the touted new Italian economy minister, is lukewarm on the euro but is against leaving it, according to an interview he gave to financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore last year written with former Berlusconi finance minister Renato Brunetta, another economist. "Those who evoke leaving the euro without ifs and buts as a panacea for all out ills are nor right," said Tria, 70, dean of the economics faculty of Rome's Tor Vergata University. But those who say the euro is irreversible are not right either, he said. Tria said shared solutions have to be sought because leaving the euro on your own "means paying only costs without benefits". This position, analysts said, would make him more acceptable to President Sergio Mattarella than the Euroskeptic economist the presdient rejected as economy minister on Sunday, Paolo Savona. Tria is also in favour of a flat tax, one of the key policies of the possible new government, but only after raising VAT rates first. The Roman-born economist has said he is skeptical about the boost to the economy a flat tax theoretically makes, so alternative sources of revenue would be needed to make up for the shortfall. Tria has had posts in academe and the public and private sector since graduating in law from Rome's la Sapienza University in 1971, according to a long CV. Among other things, he has been head of the national school of administration, member of the Italian economics society, member of the American Economic Association, Italian government delegate on the Board of directors of the International Labour Office.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Happy Savona is in - Salvini (2)

Happy Savona is in - Salvini (2)

 
Ready to work with new govt - US (2)

Ready to work with new govt - US (2)

 
Conte govt to have Tria econ min, Moavero FM

Conte govt to have Tria econ min, Moavero FM

 
Tria lukewarm on euro, says flat tax after VAT hike

Tria lukewarm on euro, says flat tax after VAT hike

 
Cops stop letter with bullet for Mattarella (2)

Cops stop letter with bullet for Mattarella (2)

 
Conte to get PM mandate for M5s-League govt

Conte to get PM mandate for M5s-League govt

 
No-income family's 3 Ferraris seized

No-income family's 3 Ferraris seized

 
Cottarelli hands back mandate to Mattarella (4)

Cottarelli hands back mandate to Mattarella (4)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni: palleggia sul campo di Casarano

 
Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

 
I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

 
L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

 
A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

 
Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

 
Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 21

Ansatg delle ore 21

 
Mondo TV
Veri muscoli e metallo, pronti i progenitori dei cyborg

Veri muscoli e metallo, pronti i progenitori dei cyborg

 
Calcio TV
Zidane choc: lascio il Real Madrid, e' ora di cambiare

Zidane choc: lascio il Real Madrid, e' ora di cambiare

 
Italia TV
Dalle Dolomiti la lucertola piu' antica del mondo

Dalle Dolomiti la lucertola piu' antica del mondo

 
Spettacolo TV
Jimmy Page e Robbie Williams, vicini e nemici

Jimmy Page e Robbie Williams, vicini e nemici

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Economia TV
Tre indagati per il crac di Alitalia

Tre indagati per il crac di Alitalia

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

31.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU