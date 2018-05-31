Catania
Boy, 17, arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend, 15
In Catania
31 Maggio 2018
Catania, May 31 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old boy in Catania for threatening, attacking and stalking his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after they broke up in April 2017. The boy allegedly waited outside her house and on more than one occasion slapped her, police said. He will now appear before a minors' court.
