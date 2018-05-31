Rome
Cottarelli hands back mandate to Mattarella (4)
Best wishes for M5S-League govt, better solution
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli handed back his government-formation mandate to President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday. Cottarelli said it had been a "great honour to work for the country, if only for a short time" and that a political government formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League was "a better solution". He sent his best wishes to the possible new government, saying "I hope it is born". Mattarella thanked Cottarelli for his "sense of the institutions".
