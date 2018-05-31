Tria touted for economy ministry

Rome, May 31 - Rome Tor Vergata University economics lecturer Giovanni Tria is now being touted as a possible economy minister in a government formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, sources said Thursday. Original economy pick Paolo Savona, rejected by President Sergio Mattarell as anti-euro, would move to European affairs and Enzo Moavero Milanesi, a former EU affairs minister, would be foreign minister, the sources said.