Parmitano 1st Italian commander of ISS (3)

Milan, May 31 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano is to be the first Italian, and second European, to command the International Space Station (ISS), the Italian Space Agency (ASI) announced Thursday. Parmitano will take up the post during the second part of his second long-term mission next year, ASI said. It will be the latest feather in Parmitano's cap. He is already the first Italian to have walked in space.