Accounts at risk if pension spending rises - Boeri (3)

Trento, May 31 - Italy's public accounts are at risk if pension spending rises, pensions and social security agency INPS chief Tito Boeri said Thursday. "The abolition of the Fornero (pension reform) amounts to an implicit debt of up to 100 billion euros," he said. A programme agreed by possible government partners the 5-Star Movement and the League includes a pledge to "overcome" the Fornero law, named after then labour minister Elsa Fornero.