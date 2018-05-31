Berlin
'Rome scroungers' not Spiegel's view, editor tells ANSA
Mattarella said 'unacceptable and grotesque'
31 Maggio 2018
Berlin, May 31 - A Der Spiegel columnist's piece on "Rome scroungers" does not reflect the German weekly's official view, online editor Barbara Hans told ANSA Thursday after President Sergio Mattarella spoke of "unacceptable and grotesque" comments. Hans said the column written by Jan Fleischhauer was "provocatory and conservative" as a rule.
