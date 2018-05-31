Florence
Verhoeven to shoot Renaissance lesbian nun pic in Tuscany
At Montepulciano and San Quirico D'Orcia end of July
31 Maggio 2018
Florence, May 31 - Basic Instinct, Total Recall, Showgirls, Starship Troopers and Robocop director Paul Verhoeven will shoot his new film about a 17th-century Italian lesbian nun in Tuscany this summer, sources said Thursday. The film, 'Benedetta', is based on Judith C. Brown's essay Immodest Acts - The Life Of A Lesbian Nun In Renaissance Italy. Mystic nun Benedetta Carlini, who lived in a convent at Pescia, will be played by Belgian actress Virginie Efira. The shoot will take place in Montepulciano and San Quirico D'Orcia between the end of July and the start of August, sources said.
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?
Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»
Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno
Palagiustizia: gatti nelle tende, aula da campo chiusa