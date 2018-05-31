Rome
Ciocca denies economy minister rumours
'Groundless' reports says BoI deputy DG
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - Bank of Italy Deputy Director General and economist Pierluigi Ciocca on Thursday denied he could be headed for the economy ministry in a new government that may be formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. Ciocca said rumours to that effect were "devoid of any foundation".
