Rome
Whole class suspended for homophobic insults on teacher (2)
No yet clear how long suspension will last
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - Regional education officials in Emilia-Romagna on Thursday confirmed that a whole class at a high school in Imola has been suspended, reportedly after a teacher was subjected to homophobic insults by students. At the moment it is not clear how long the suspension will last. The whole class were reportedly punished because no one would says who was behind insults on a blackboard. The teacher has decided to sue the four protagonists of the episode, which had gone on for months, his lawyer said Thursday.
