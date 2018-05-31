Occupant of car that killed cop to be tried for murder (3)

Milan, May 31 - A Serbian Roma man who was alongside the driver of a car that ran over and killed a Milan traffic cop in 2012 should be tried for murder too, an appeals court said Thursday. The court quashed a two and a half year sentence Milos Stizanin got in 2014 for aiding abetting driver Remi Nikolic in the murder of Niccolò Savarino on January 12, 2012..