Milan
Occupant of car that killed cop to be tried for murder (3)
Appeals court quashes aiding and abetting conviction
31 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 31 - A Serbian Roma man who was alongside the driver of a car that ran over and killed a Milan traffic cop in 2012 should be tried for murder too, an appeals court said Thursday. The court quashed a two and a half year sentence Milos Stizanin got in 2014 for aiding abetting driver Remi Nikolic in the murder of Niccolò Savarino on January 12, 2012..
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?
Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»
Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno
Palagiustizia: gatti nelle tende, aula da campo chiusa