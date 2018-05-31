Rome
Olive oil much older than thought, 4,000 years old
Italian in Florida tested Bronze Age jar found in Sicily
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - Olive oil is much older than first thought and is at least 4,000 years old, an Italian researcher working at the University of South Florida has found. Davide Tanasi made the discovery after analysing some traces found on a Bronze Age ceramic jar found in Sicily in the 1990s. His findings have been published in the journal Analytical Methods.
