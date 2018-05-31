Four arrested for allegedly retirement-home abuse

Bologna, May 31 - Carabinieri police in Bologna on Thursday arrested four people who manage and work for a retirement home in San Lazzaro di Savena near Bologna on charges that they verbally and physically abused seniors. One of the suspects is in jail, two are under house arrest and one was ordered to not practice medicine, investigative sources said. The operation was dubbed 'poisonous flower' as the name of the retirement home is 'the flower'.