Pope to send abuse buster back to Chile

Vatican City, May 31 - Pope Francis is to send sex-abuse sleuth Msgr Charles Scicluna back to Chile, the Vatican press office said Thursday. This time Scicluna will go to Osorno diocese, where Bishop Juan Barros is accused of covering up for notorious abuser Ferando Karadima. The pope will also shortly meet Chilean priests who were victims of sex abuse, the office said. Earlier this month Chile's bishops resigned en masse over the abuse scandal that has roiled their country.