Carabinieri and police acquitted in Uva case (3)
Milan appeals court upholds lower court's verdict
31 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 31 - A Milan appeals court on Thursday acquitted two Carabinieri and six police of manslaughter in the death of Giuseppe Uva, who died in a Varese hospital in June 2008 after spending part of the night in a Carabinieri barracks. The sentence confirmed the verdict of a court of first instance on April 15, 2016, a verdict heavily criticised by Uva's relatives. Uva was stopped by police overnight on June 13 2008 and died the next morning in hospital.
