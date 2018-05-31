Rome
Number of smokers in Italy on the rise
Almost a quarter of the population addicted to tobacco
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - The number of smokers in Italy is on the rise, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on World No Tobacco Day Thursday. Some 23.3% or 12.2 million Italians now smoke, 0.4% up on last year, the ISS said. Some 27.7% of men, up 3.8%, and 19.2% of women, down 1.9%, are smokers. One out of 10 teens between the age of 14 and 17 smokes regularly, the iSS said.
