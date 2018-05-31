Rome
Whole class suspended for homophobic insults on teacher
No yet clear how long suspension will last
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - Regional education officials in Emilia-Romagna on Thursday confirmed that a whole class at a high school in Imola has been suspended, reportedly after a teacher was subjected to homophobic insults by students. At the moment it is not clear how long the suspension will last. The whole class were reportedly punished because no one would says who was behind insults on a blackboard.
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno
Addio a Rosalba Messeni Nemagna
Signora del Petruzzelli
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo