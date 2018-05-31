Cerca

Giovedì 31 Maggio 2018 | 14:51

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

arresto
30.05.2018

Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno

Addio a Rosalba Messeni NemagnaSignora del Petruzzelli
30.05.2018

Addio a Rosalba Messeni Nemagna
Signora del Petruzzelli

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 31 maggio 2018
30.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 31 maggio 2018

Rome

Tax police arrest Elba's deputy prefect (3)

Part of nationwide operation

Tax police arrest Elba's deputy prefect (3)

Rome, May 31 - Finance police on Thursday arrested the acting deputy prefect of the island of Elba and an alleged member of a clan of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta criminal syndicate operating in Piedmont that ordered the 1983 assassination of Turin prosecutor Bruno Caccia, according to investigative sources. Seven other suspects have been placed under house arrest as part of the operation, which reportedly involves a total of 30 people and is coordinated by Livorno prosecutor, Ettore Squillace Greco. The suspects face charges including criminal association and illegal detention of explosives with the purpose of committing an intimidating act. Finance police are also searching locations across Italy, including in Livorno, Turin, Asti, Padua, Ravenna, Forlì, Pisa, Pistoia, Campobasso, Naples, Salerno, Lecce and Brindisi. The nationwide operation is still ongoing. Acting Deputy Prefect Giovanni Daveti, 66, and 'Ndrangheta boss Giuseppe Belfiore, 61, allegedly conspired to commit tax fraud and other crimes, police said. Belfiore is the brother of the 'Ndrangheta boss who ordered Caccia's assassination in 1983, they said. He is affiliated to an 'Ndrangheta clan that operates across northern and central Italy as well as in France and Spain, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Number of smokers in Italy on the rise

Number of smokers in Italy on the rise

 
Unfounded rumours on Italy economy - Moscovici

Unfounded rumours on Italy economy - Moscovici

 
Tax police arrest Elba's deputy prefect (3)

Tax police arrest Elba's deputy prefect (3)

 
Whole class suspended for homophobic insults on teacher

Whole class suspended for homophobic insults on teacher

 
Shots on home of suspended teacher

Shots on home of suspended teacher

 
Interference in Italy unacceptable - Moscovici

Interference in Italy unacceptable - Moscovici

 
New low for 'inactives', women in employment hits high

New low for 'inactives', women in employment hits high

 
M5S's Sibilia open to FdI in govt

M5S's Sibilia open to FdI in govt

 

MEDIAGALLERY

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

 
L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

 
A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

 
Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

 
Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
La Punto esce di scena

La Punto esce di scena

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Mondo TV
Spagna pronta a sfiduciare Rajoy ma lui non vuole lasciare

Spagna pronta a sfiduciare Rajoy ma lui non vuole lasciare

 
Spettacolo TV
Sorpresa alla Woodrow High di Washington, spunta Jack White

Sorpresa alla Woodrow High di Washington, spunta Jack White

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Calcio TV
Roma, visite mediche a Villa Stuart per Marcano

Roma, visite mediche a Villa Stuart per Marcano

 
Economia TV
Tre indagati per il crac di Alitalia

Tre indagati per il crac di Alitalia

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

31.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU