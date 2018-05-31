Brussels
Interference in Italy unacceptable - Moscovici
But no plans that contradict democracy says Commissioner
31 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 31 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Thursday that no one from outside should meddle in Italy's democratic process. "The democratic process is ongoing (in Italy)," Moscovici said. "We'll see when and what arrives at the end. It would be unacceptable to speculate and even more so to interfere. Democracy has the last word. There must be no plans here of there that contradict it. We are ready (in the Commission) to work with new partners as soon as they take office, as with all European governments".
