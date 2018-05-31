Catania
Shots on home of suspended teacher
Elementary school teacher allegedly mistreated pupils
31 Maggio 2018
Catania, May 23 - Three bullet holes were found on the door of the home of a Catania woman teacher who was suspended a few days ago for alleged mistreatment and bodily harm of elementary school pupils, sources said Thursday. The holes were found after the 59-nine reported hearing shots early on Thursday.
