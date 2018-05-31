Rome
New low for 'inactives', women in employment hits high
Record for workers employed on temporary contracts too
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - ISTAT said Thursday that the percentage of working-age people in Italy who are considered "inactive" because they are not actively on the labour market dropped to a new low of 34% in April, down 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to March. It said the percentage of women in work reached a new high of 49.4%, although this is still distant from the 67.5% rate for men. ISTAT also reported a record number of people were employed on temporary contracts in April 2.973 million.
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Sequestrarono disabile, arrestati avvocata e compagno
Addio a Rosalba Messeni Nemagna
Signora del Petruzzelli
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo