Rome
M5S's Sibilia open to FdI in govt
If they up for the contract says MP
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP Carlo Sibilia said Thursday that he was open to the idea of the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party coming aboard an eventual M5S-League government. "If they are up for the contract (of government agreed with the League) the debate is open to everyone and Brothers of Italy can be in the government too," Sibilia said.
