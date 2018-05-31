Rome
Youth unemployment up to 33.1% in April - ISTAT
Pre-crisis levels remain distant
31 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 31 - The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market was 33.1% in April, up 0.6 of a percentage point on the previous month, ISTAT said Thursday. The national statistics agency added, however, that this was 2.5 points down in the same time last year. Nevertheless, the youth unemployment rate is still around 13 points above pre-crisis levels.
