No. in employment reached record high in April - ISTAT

Rome, May 31 - The number of people in employment in Italy reached a record high of 23.2 million in April, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said this beat the previous record hit in April 2008, at the start of the economic crisis, by 23,000. It is the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. The composition of the people in work has changed significantly though - now there are more women and elderly people in work and the percentage of workers in temporary contracts is much higher, ISTAT said.