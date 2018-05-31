Unemployment steady at 11.2% in April - ISTAT

Rome, May 31 - Italy's unemployment was steady in April with respect to March at 11.2%, ISTAT said on Thursday. "After peaking late in 2014, unemployment has returned to the levels of the second half of 2012," the national statistics agency said. It said that there were 2.912 million unemployed people in Italy in April, 17,000 more than in March and 24,000 more than in the same month in 2017.