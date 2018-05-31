Bareggio
Salvini skips rally to go to Rome for govt talks
Prospect of League-M5S executive back on
31 Maggio 2018
Bareggio, May 31 - League leader Matteo Salvini skipped the first of a series of rallies he was scheduled to attend in Lombardy on Thursday to take part in government-formation talks in Rome, MP Fabrizio Cecchetti said. "(Salvini) will not take part in this initiative this morning," said Cecchetti. "He apologises but he has been called to Rome".
