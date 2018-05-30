Cerca

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Salerno

Southern mayor among nine arrested for bid rigging (2)

All under house arrest in province of Salerno

Southern mayor among nine arrested for bid rigging (2)

Salerno, May 30 - Carabinieri police in the province of Salerno arrested nine people on Wednesday, including the mayor of the town of San Mauro Cilento, on a variety of charges including bid rigging. Mayor Carlo Pisacane of the 890-resident town was placed on house arrest, as were two assessors, two councillors, the municipal secretary, the managers of the technical and accounting offices, and the director of a waste management company. Charges include corruption, embezzlement, abuse of office, fraud and bid rigging.

