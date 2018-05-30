Cerca

Mercoledì 30 Maggio 2018

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019
28.05.2018

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis
24.07.2017

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis

Rome

Propaganda, photos, paintings in weekend show openings

Monet show to close, 1948 elections through campaign posters

Propaganda, photos, paintings in weekend show openings

Rome, May 30 - The propaganda in election posters in the immediate post-WWII period in Vigevano, the perfection of Luciano Regoli's canvases in Pienza, the harmony of Italian gardens in Lawrence Beck's photos and the secrets of the back sides of paintings in Bassano del Grappa are some of the major shows set to open over the weekend, during which the ministry initiative of free entrance to museums on Sunday will be back. VIGEVANO - This weekend will be the first for the exhibition "Italiani, al Voto!", which will run from June 2 until July 1 2018 at the Scuderie del Castello Sforzesco. The show brings together iconographic heritage consisting of 130 Italian election posters made between 1945 and 1953. From the Maurizio Cavalloni collection in Piacenza, the works showcase the first few steps of the Italian Republic through drawings, illustrations and slogans. Particularly in-depth is a section on the 1948 elections, which saw the Christian democrats compete against the Popular Democratic Front. PIENZA - A show running June 2-24 is dedicated to Luciano Regoli, an artist who made a fight against the ''Death of Figurative Painting'' his mission, and the Elba school he founded. The exhibition will be held in Palazzo Salomone and will focus on portraits, religious scenes, figures, still lifes and landscapes. BASSANO DEL GRAPPA - An exhibition entitled "Abscondita. Segreti Svelati delle Opere d'Arte", will run from June 2 until September 3 at the Galleria Civica del Museo di Bassano del Grappa and will focus on the backs of canvases instead of their fronts. The idea is that canvases and their frames can reveal materials and important information for the history of the painting, the artist and those they had the paintings in their possession over time. SASSUOLO - In Palazzo Ducale, from June 1 until September 2 there will be a show of Lawrence Beck's photos entitled "Dialogo con l'Antico. Fotografie". The eight large photos showcase the grace and beauty of Italian gardens in a fascinating relationship with ancient works of art held in the palazzo. Starting from the traditional concept of photography as documentation, the exhibition explores the relationship between man and nature, concentrating on landscapes in which some of the most important masterpieces of Italian architecture are located. ROME - This will be the last chance to see paintings of the 'Father of Impressionism'. After a resounding success, on June 3 the show ''Monet. Capolavori dal Musée Marmottan Monet, Parigi" in the Complesso Vittoriano will close. The exhibition includes about 60 works that the artist kept in his last, beloved home in Giverny. Among the masterpieces exhibited are ''Portarit of Michel Monet as a Baby'' (1878-79), ''Nymphs'' (1916-1919), ''Roses (1925-1926) and ''London. Parliament. Reflections on the Thames'' (1905).

