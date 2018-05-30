++ Woman stabbed to death by husband near Monza ++

Monza, May 30 - A 34-year-old Albanian woman is dead after being stabbed by her 35-year-old Moroccan husband in a car at Seregno near Monza Wednesday, local sources said. The man went to police and said he had just stabbed his wife. The woman briefly fought for her life in Monza's San Gerardo Hospital. The couple, who have a five-year-old son, stopped living together about two months ago, sources said.