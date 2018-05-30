Ancona
2 get life for cutting throat of boy, 17 (3)
On appeal
30 Maggio 2018
Ancona, May 30 - Two Albanians got life on appeal Wednesday for cutting the throat of a 17-year-old fellow Albanian in July 2015 for reasons of jealousy. The court upheld the life term for Igli Meta and also sentenced to life Marjo Mema who had got 28 years and four months from the first-instance trial. They were found guilty of murdering Ismaele Lulli from Sant'Angelo in Vado near Pesaro because he had had a relationship with Meta's girlfriend.
