Rome
Woman falls to death in lift shaft in Rome (4)
From sixth floor
30 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 30 - A 77-year-old woman died after falling down the lift shaft from the sixth floor of her building in Rome on Wednesday, sources said. The accident took place on Viale Regina Margherita, the sources said. The woman is believed to have died instantly. The woman reportedly lived on the first floor of the apartment block, sources said. The result of a medical exam is being awaited.
