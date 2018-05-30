Turin
Turin lashed by gale, hail
Rest of country enjoys sunny weather
30 Maggio 2018
Turin, May 30 - Turin was lashed by gales and hailstorms on Wednesday. There were storms in other parts of the north, while the rest of the country enjoyed another sunny day with temperatures above seasonal averages.
Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019