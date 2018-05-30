Beijing
Want stability but have faith - China (3)
Italy strageic partner in EU
30 Maggio 2018
Beijing, May 30 - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday China wanted stability when it looked to Italy but had faith in the Italian government and institutions to provide that. She said that Italy was a strategic partner in the EU for China. "We are not worried," she said. "Perhaps there are some difficulties at the moment in forming a new government, but I think that in the nd they will find a way".
Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019