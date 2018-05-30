Paris
Italy will stay part of Europe, euro - Gurria (3)
Fears, but policies should not be based on markets
30 Maggio 2018
Paris, May 30 - Italy is part of Europe and the euro and will remain so, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria said Wednesday. Gurria was answering a question as to whether he could imagine an Italy without the euro. Gurria added that there were fears for Italy but policies should not be based on the markets. "It would be madness, we need a medium and long-term vision".
Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019