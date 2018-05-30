Verona
German tourists leave kids in hot car
Cited by cops who save children aged 8 mths, 3 yrs
30 Maggio 2018
Verona, May 30 - A couple of German tourists were cited Wednesday for leaving their two small children in a stifling car while they strolled around Peschiera del Garda near Verona. The children, a boy aged eight months and a girl aged three years, were saved by Carabinieri after spending some time in the loxked car under a hot sun.
Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019