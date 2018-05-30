Rome
Meloni says 'will see' on FdI in govt
Ready to lend a hand says FdI chief
30 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 30 - Rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday it was "all to be seen" whether FdI should join a possible future government. "I'm worried," she said. "Voting on August 5 or sending into parliament a government with zero votes would put a tombstone on the Italian situation. ""We are ready to give a hand in the ways and forms to be established".
Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019