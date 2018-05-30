Ammaniti sued for saying weeping Madonna case false (3)

Rome, May 30 - Writer and director Niccolò Ammaniti was sued Wednesday for saying that a 1995 case of a blood-weeping Madonna at Civitavecchia north of Rome was false. Ammaniti said that in the case, which inspired his current TV series The Miracle, the statue's alleged tears were made of chicken blood. This has spurred the Gregori family, who owned the statue, to sue the writer-director for his "defamatory" statement that "it was all false".